Pablo Alborán cancels Spain concert after Pneumonia diagnosis

Spanish Latin Grammy-nominated singer Pablo Alboran cancelled his show in Spain after he was diagnosed with Pneumonia.

He took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday and noted, “I have just been diagnosed with severe pneumonia, and on medical advice, I need complete rest for the next few days”.

Alboran reassured, “We are unfortunately forced to cancel the concert scheduled for tomorrow, 21 August, in Ciudad Real. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for filling this very special concert, and I hope we can see each other very soon”.

The singer of hits like Solamente Tú and Saturno urged that “this information be handled with care and calmness, avoiding clickbait, misinterpretations or headlines that could cause unnecessary concern” to his loved ones.

“It’s just pneumonia,” he emphasised, “and I’ve already started a round of antibiotics that will have me back to normal in no time.” Alboran is currently in the middle of his KM0 2026 world tour, with his next performance scheduled for August 30 in Baimoro, Spain, at the Festival de la Luz.

In September, Pablo Elboran is set to tour Latin America, starting in Costa Rica and including stops in El Salvador, Panama, Mexico and Puerto Rico.