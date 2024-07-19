PAC chairman: Govt to again seek names from PTI

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to write a letter to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) again, asking the party to suggest four names for the post of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

The government had previously asked PTI to suggest four names, but the party only nominated Sheikh Waqas Akram for the position.

The government is insisting the Imran Khan-founded party to send a panel of four names for the post of PAC chairman.

Earlier, it was reported that Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) had replaced Sher Afzal Khan Marwat with Sheikh Waqas Akram for Chairmanship of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

SIC chief Hamid Raza formally apprised the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat about the party’s nominee for the slot. “Sheikh Waqas Akram has been nominated for the chairmanship of the PAC,” Hamid Raza told the NA secretariat.

It is pertinent to mention here that the slot became a bone of contention and triggered a tug-of-war between senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members as Sher Afzal Marwat, who was earlier named by the party, openly critisised the party leadership.

Later on July 12, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suspended the membership of Sher Afzal Marwat on directives of party founder Imran Khan.

Sources said the PTI leaders met incarcerated party founder Imran Khan on Thursday where the decision regarding Marwat was taken. The party leaders claimed that Sher Afzal Marwat was constantly violating the party discipline and over the past month.