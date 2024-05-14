SIC formally nominates Sheikh Waqas Akram for PAC chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) on Tuesday formally nominated Sheikh Waqas Akram for the chairmanship of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), ARY News reported.

According to the details, SIC chief Hamid Raza formally apprised the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat about the party’s nominee for the slot.

“Sheikh Waqas Akram has been nominated for the chairmanship of the PAC,” Hamid Raza told the NA secretariat.

It is pertinent to mention here that the slot became a bone of contention and triggered a tug-of-war between senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members as Sher Afzal Marwat, who was earlier named by the party, openly critisised the party leadership.

Earlier on May 11, the PTI issued a show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat for making ‘irresponsible’ statements

The notice was issued by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan who asked Marwat to explain his statements within three days, which have been deemed damaging to the party’s reputation.

The notice stated that such statements are against the party’s discipline and violate the clear instructions of the party’s founder, Imran Khan, who has emphasized the importance of responsible behavior.

Sher Afzal Marwat was warned that failure to respond or provide a satisfactory explanation may lead to further disciplinary action.

The show-cause notice was issued in the wake of Sher Afzal Marwat’s statement, saying that he would not let three people ‘hijack’ the party, ARY News reported.

He said that PTI founder Imran Khan has not ‘changed’ the decision to appoint him Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman.

“Imran Khan’s purported decision to name someone else for the PAC chairmanship has not been conveyed to the PTI’s political committee,” he added.

Sher Afzal Marwat, who was initially nominated for the post, said that neither he was intimated about the party’s political committee meeting, nor was the matter related to the PAC chairmanship was in the agenda.