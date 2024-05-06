Sher Afzal Marwat says won’t let three people ‘hijack’ PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat said that he will not let three people ‘hijack’ the party, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, Sher Afzal Marwat said that PTI founder Imran Khan has not ‘changed’ the decision to appoint him Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman.

“Imran Khan’s purported decision to name someone else for the PAC chairmanship has not been conveyed to the PTI’s political committee,” he added.

Sher Afzal Marwat, who was initially nominated for the post, said that neither he was intimated about the party’s political committee meeting, nor was the matter related to the PAC chairmanship was in the agenda.

“I will be meeting Imran Khan tomorrow (Tuesday) to inform him about this fraud,” he said.

Sher Afzal Marwat said that he would apprise everyone about the PTI founder’s decision on the PAC chairmanship after the meeting. “The PTI is a political party, not a Rajwara (principality),” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the statement came after it was reported that the PTI’s political committee approved Sheikh Waqas Akram’s name for the position.

The sources privy to the development said that Imran Khan had directed Shibli Faraz to consult with the political committee on the matter where Sahibzada Hamid Raza refused to head the committee and Sheikh Waqas Akram’s name was finalised with a majority.

Earlier on April 30, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced that Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has finalised Sher Afzal Marwat’s name for the slot of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman, marking an end to dispute among party members.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sher Afzal Marwat said that he would step down from the potential chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) if any of his party colleagues are nominated for the post.