PTI ‘decides’ to appoint Sheikh Waqas Akram as PAC chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday decided to appoint Sheikh Waqas Akram as chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC), ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the PTI’s political committee has approved Sheikh Waqas Akram’s name for the position.

After Sher Afzal Marwat, PTI founder Imran Khan suggested the names of Hammad Raza and Sheikh Waqas Akram for the chairmanship of PAC, sources added.

He had directed Shibli Faraz to consult with the political committee on the matter where Sahibzada Hamid Raza refused to head the committee and Sheikh Waqas Akram’s name was finalised with a majority.

The Sunni Ittehad Council will also propose Sheikh Waqas Akram’s name for the position of Chairman PAC.

Earlier on April 30, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced that Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has finalised Sher Afzal Marwat’s name for the slot of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman, marking an end to dispute among party members.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sher Afzal Marwat had said that he would step down from the potential chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) if any of his party colleagues are nominated for the post.

He revealed that in a meeting with the PTI founder, he opposed a proposal nominating Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) Hamid Raza for the chairmanship.

Marwat said that he suggested Imran Khan nominate any other party colleague for the post instead of SIC’s Hamid Raza.