PTI founder finalises name for PAC chairman slot

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has finalised a name for slot of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman, marking an end to dispute among party members, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that Imran Khan has finalised Sher Afzal Marwat’s name for the PAC chairman slot, adding that “all disputes are over now”.

Moreover, Barrister Gohar announced staging a protest along with the newly-formed opposition alliance against the government, which will continue until their demands are met. “The protest is aimed at securing the independence of the judiciary and upholding the rule of law,” he added.

The PTI chairman also ruled out any negotiations with the government, stating that there are no talks underway with anyone. He added that if any progress is made on any point, it will be shared with the public.

Earlier, names of PTI’s Hamid Khan, Hamid Raza of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and JUI-F’s Noor Alam Khan were emerged for the PAC top slot.

Later, the government and the opposition in the National Assembly finalised their negotiations for a power-sharing formula and agreed to the framework for the composition of the standing committees of the lower house of parliament.

As per the agreed formula, the all-powerful Public Accounts Committee (PAC) would be led by an opposition lawmaker, while the Kashmir committee would be led by a treasury member.

The PAC would comprise 23 members—16 from the treasury benches and seven from the opposition. Its chairman would be an opposition lawmaker.