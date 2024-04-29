Sher Afzal Marwat says ready to withdraw from PAC chairmanship race

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat said that he will step down from the potential chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) if any of his party colleagues is nominated for the post, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, Sher Afzal Marwat said that in a meeting with the PTI founder, opposed a proposal nominating Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) Hamid Raza for the chairmanship.

He said that he suggested Imran Khan nominate any other party colleague for the post instead of SIC’s Hamid Raza.

“The PTI founder had earlier nominated me for the PAC chairmanship in the presence of journalists at Adiala jail,” Sher Afzal Marwat added.

He also endorsed Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement to ‘storm’ Islamabad and said that the PTI will also hold a million march and sit-in later.

“Million march and sit-in will be held at the final stage of our movement,” he added.

Sher Afzal Marwat said that ‘massive’ rigging was done in the February 8 general elections, adding that the PTI was deprived of at least 85 MNAs. The PTI leader said that people are being picked up and sent to assemblies, but even they don’t know what is going on.

Earlier on April 24, it was reported that The PTI-backed SIC has decided to nominate Hamid Raza as the PAC chairman.

On March 27, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan said that party founder Imran Khan has nominated Sher Afzal Marwat as the candidate for the PAC chairman’s role.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, the former federal minister said that the PAC chairman slot was the prerogative of the opposition and there is currently ‘only one’ opposition party in the parliament.

Responding to a question, Ali Muhammad Khan denied knowledge of reports suggesting that the National Assembly (NA) Speaker has refused to make Sher Afzal Marwat the Chairman of PAC.