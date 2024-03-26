‘PTI founder nominated Sher Afzal Marwat for PAC chairman slot’

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan has claimed that party founder Imran Khan has nominated Sher Afzal Marwat as the candidate for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman’s role, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, the former federal minister said that the PAC chairman slot was the prerogative of the opposition and there is currently only one opposition party in Parliament – PTI.

Responding to a question, Ali Muhmmad Khan denied knowledge of reports suggesting that National Assembly (NA) Speaker has refused to make Sher Afzal Marwat the Chairman PAC.

Earlier, PTI leader Barrister Gohar also said that Sher Afzal Marwat will be the party’s nominee for the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Today, Ali Muhammad also rejected reports of any forward bloc in PTI, saying that party’s founder Imran Khan is incarcerated and difference of opinion cannot be ruled out. “Our focus is on inflation, economy, release of Imran Khan and party workers,” he added.

To another question, he said that a heated exchange occurred during PTI’s Core Committee meeting, but rejected rumours about a fight.

Sources privy to the meeting revealed a sharp exchange of words between PTI members Sher Afzal Marwat and Niazullah Niazi. Marwat found himself at the receiving end of criticism from several core committee members.

Marwat, on the other hand, lamented what he alleged was a smear campaign against him, accusing party members of remaining silent in the face of adversity. “I have led PTI, and PTI’s own members are talking against me,” Marwat voiced his frustrations.