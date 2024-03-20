Sher Afzal Marwat will be PAC Chairman: Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Gohar on Wednesday said that Sher Afzal Marwat will be the party’s nominee for the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), ARY News reported.

Talking to media here, Chairman PTI said that the Avenfield apartments ownership is still a mystery, “No one knows, who is the owner of these apartments, who given the money and what was the price”, he said.

He said Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz appeared one day in the court and next day, cases quashed against them.

“We request for similar justice from courts,” PTI leader said. “Don’t tell us after 45 years that we didn’t get justice,” he said. “We have trust over courts and want early justice,” he said.

“I have met the PTI’s founder today. He has directed to nominate Sher Afzal Marwat for the office of the Chairman PAC,” Barrister Gohar said.