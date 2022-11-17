PAC decides to revoke free Hajj facility

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has decided to revoke the free hajj facility for ministers, bureaucrats, Khuddam and VIPS, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a statement, PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan announced that the National Assembly (NA) body will revoke the free hajj facility for government officers, Khuddam and VIPS.

“The prime minister, ministers and any political figure cannot perform hajj free of cost, Noor Alam Khan added, terming the free hajj facility a burden on the taxpayers.

Meanwhile, the committee sought details of those who had been performing free hajj within 15 days from the concerned ministry and the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR).

“The country is under a heavy debt burden. The poor are paying taxes while the government officers are enjoying free hajj facilities,” the PAC chairman said.

He vowed that the government will recover the amount from the families of those government officers who performed free hajj and the money will be deposited in the national exchequer.

Earlier in September, Islamabad police announced to take action against officers performing repeated ‘Hajj’ on government money taking up spots of other deserving people.

According to orders issued by the Inspector General Islamabad police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, action will be taken against officers who perform multiple Hajjs on government money.

The department has prepared a list of such officers who have performed repeated Hajjs on government allowances. At least 20 officers have been named in the list at the initial stages of inquiry, police sources said.

The list includes one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) who performed 8 pilgrimages to Makkah at government expense, and a sub-inspector performing 5 hajj. The close staff of officers from administration offices are also on the list.

Comments