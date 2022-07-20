PAC likely to summon former CJP in Mohmand Dam ‘irregularities’ case

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the NA on Wednesday ordered a Fact-Finding Inquiry into alleged ‘irregularities’ in the Mohmand Dam contract, ARY News reported.

The meeting of PAC was held with its chairman Noor Alam Khan in the chair. During the meeting, the matter of Mohmand Dam and the SC Dam Fund were raised by the members of the committee.

Demanding the inquiry into the Dam Fund, PML-N‘s Barjees Tahir said Rs9 billion were collected in donations for the Mohmand Dam, while advertisements worth Rs13 billion were released.

Tahir asked if there was any country in the world, where the dam was built through donations? The PAC chairman on the demand of the members ordered the secretary water resources and planning division to investigate the matter.

Read more: Saudi Arabia approves 901mn Saudi riyal funding for Mohmand dam construction

Noor Alam Khan said the fact-finding inquiry should be conducted to determine how much money was spent on the advertisements and “how many facilities traveled abroad through Dam Fund.”

The PAC chairman said former CJP, Justice retired Saqib Nisar will be summoned in PAC if financial ‘irregularities’ were found.

