PAC orders probe over faulty, defunct MIR, CT Scan machines in Sindh major hospitals

Karachi: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Sindh Assembly on Tuesday ordered investigation into years long faulted and closed MIR and CT Scan machines in the major hospitals of the province.

The provincial PAC meeting was held in chair of Chairman Nisar Khuhro in the committee room of the Sindh Assembly.

Chairman Nisar Khuhro ordered secretary health to present a report after making faulted closed machines operational, while he also ordered action against the sellers of unregistered and counterfeit medicines.

Nisar Khoro also directed sealing and lodging of the cases against unlicensed medical stores running in the province.

The meeting was briefed that the health department’s various districts Medical Superintendents (MS) purchased medicines without any tender of worth Rs 3 billion.

The PAC called lists of purchased medicines and hospitals without issuing any tender.

The huddle reviewed the health department 2024, 2025 audit paras.

During the course of the huddle Nisar Khuhro questioned that why are CT Scan and MIR machines not operational and shut in the divisional hospitals of the province?

The meeting told that there are complains of faulted CT Scan and MIR machines in Ghulam Muhammad Mehar medical college Sukkur and Larkana.

On the other hand, secretary health apprised that the MIR machines is not operational in the divisional hospital of Larkana whereas the CT Scan machine is operational.

The secretary health said “Technicians deliberately make the machines faulty so that the patients could approach the private laboratories.”

He stated that action was taken against the technicians while further action will be taken as well.

Chairman said that faulty machines in the divisional hospitals are question mark on the performance adding that the patients have been facing difficulties and financial burden while conducting the tests from the private laboratories.

The PAC has expressed its anger over the faulty and closed machines which were purchased from millions of rupees.

The meeting told that a staggering worth of Rs three billion medicines were purchased back in 2022 and 2023 without any tender.

The Secretary health said that the medicines were purchased in an emergency which is allowed under the PEPRA rules.

He added that 85 percent medicines are purchased on the central level whereas 15 percent on the local level.

Additionally, the PAC expressed anger over an inefficient system in Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. Moreover, the PAC ordered third party audit over the inefficient system of cleanliness in the hospital.