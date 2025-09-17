PAC orders probe over faulty, defunct MIR, CT Scan machines in Sindh major hospitals

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 17, 2025
    • -
  • 415 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 3 min
PAC orders probe over faulty, defunct MIR, CT Scan machines in Sindh major hospitals
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment