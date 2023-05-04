PAC seeks maritime ministry’s report on Chinese solar panels for Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: The Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on Thursday sought report from Maritime Affairs ministry over solar panels given by China for Gwadar, ARY News reported.

A session of the PAC chaired by Noor Alam Khan reviewed Year 2021-22 audit objections with regard to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

The session discussed the issue of solar panels gifted by the Chinese government for the people of the port city of Gwadar.

“Some elements want to fail Gwadar and cause estrangement of friendly countries,” Noor Alam said.

“It has been heard that the solar panels gifted by China have been given to anyone else,” PAC chairman said. “The PAC should be informed about those who have been handed over solar panels,” he stated. “We want delivery of solar panels to the people of Gwadar,” he said.

“If these solar panels have been handed over to a politician than an inquiry of the matter should be conducted and report submitted to the committee,” PAC chairman said.

“It will be welcome if panels delivered to Gwadar’s fishermen, otherwise responsible persons will be made accountable,” he said.

The PAC demanded report from the secretary maritime affairs.

The committee members also demanded physical verification of the solar panels.

