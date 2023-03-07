PAC seeks record of SC judges’ salary, perks and privileges

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly on Tuesday sought a record of the Supreme Court judges’ salary, perks and privileges within a month, ARY News reported.

The meeting of the PAC was held with its chairman Noor Alam Khan in the chair in Islamabad.

Noor Alam Khan asked why the Auditor General of Pakistan failed in presenting a report related to SC judges’ salary, perks, and privileges. The report was to be submitted in today’s meeting, Alam maintained.

The PAC chairman said the masses should know what salary, perks and privileges are being enjoyed by the judges of the Supreme Court.

Khan ordered the AGP to complete an audit of the Supreme Court within 30 days and present the report.

In the last meeting, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Pakistan ordered the collection of toll tax from everyone, including politicians, judges and generals.

The exemption will be given to on-duty personnel of the armed forces and police only.

Comments