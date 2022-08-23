Padidan, Karachi have received record rainfall: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said that Padidan and Karachi have received record rainfall in 30 years in a statement.

It is to be mentioned here that Padidan, a town in the Naushahro Feroze district had received the record rainfall of 1,539.5mm during this monsoon from July till date. Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed has received 862mm and Mohenjo Daro 811mm rain during this monsoon season.

All districts of Sindh have received heavy rainfall and a new rain spell from today will continue till August 26, the minister said.

The rainfall and flooding are intensifying with the passing time, climate change minister said. “Federal Government as well as the provincial administrations were cautioned in advance about heavy rainfall in this monsoon,” Rehman said.

“We have utilize our maximum resources to extend help to the flood victims,” the minister further said. “Provinces are required more resources to tackle the devastation wreaked by the flash floods,” she stated.

“Hundreds of thousands flood victims are waiting for relief, the people of South Punjab are eyeing the provincial government for help,” Sherry Rehman said.

“Regretfully the Punjab government giving attention to Shehbaz Gill and Imran Khan,” minister said. “Shehbaz Gill’s arrest is not a big issue but hundreds of thousands people badly devastated by the flooding,” she added.

