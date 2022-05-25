PAF jet crashes during routine training mission near Minawali

MIANWALI: A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed near Minawali during routine training on Wednesday, the air force spokesperson said in a statement.

The PAF statement said that the incident happened during a routine training mission, adding that no loss of life was reported.

“The pilot ejected safely. No loss of life or property has been reported on ground,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Air Headquarters has constituted a committee to find out the causes behind the jet crash incident.

In a separate incident this year in March 2022, a trainer jet of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was crashed near Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The jet was on a training mission when it crashed near Peshawar, killing both the pilots. T

