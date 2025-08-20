web analytics
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
PAF launches large scale flood relief operation in GB

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has launched a large-scale flood relief operation in Gilgit-Baltistan, state-run news agency APP said.

Demonstrating unwavering resolve amidst difficult weather conditions and rugged mountainous terrain, PAF C-130 aircraft airlifted 7 tons of dry rations, daily use eatables and life-saving medicines from PAF Base Nur Khan to Gilgit, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The consignment will be distributed in remote flood-affected valleys in coordination with National Disaster Management Authority, ensuring that essential supplies reach distressed families cut off due to damaged communication lines.

In a simultaneous humanitarian effort, 75 stranded individuals were also evacuated by PAF relief team from the disaster-hit areas.

This swift and coordinated action forms part of the nationwide emergency relief campaign, underscoring Pakistan Armed Forces’ continued commitment to safeguarding lives during natural calamities.

Over the coming days, PAF aircraft and ground teams will remain engaged in sustained relief operations, delivering food, medicines, shelter and medical aid to vulnerable communities.

The timely and determined response by Pakistan Air Force has brought renewed hope to flood-hit families in Gilgit-Baltistan, reaffirming the unflinching resolve of Pakistan Armed Forces to stand shoulder to shoulder with the nation in every hour of trial.

