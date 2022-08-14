Watch: PAF releases song to commemorate 75th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Sunday released a song on the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

According to the statement, this song is a “tribute to the courage and bravery of the soldiers of the Pakistan Air Force who created stories of bravery in air battles with the enemy and raised the prestige of the country and the nation”.

The journey of increasing operational capabilities, innovation and self-reliance of the Pakistan Air Force is also a feature of the song.

The song has also reiterated the determination that the Pakistan Army is always ready to fulfil the sacred duty of defending the country with the full strength of the people.

Nation is celebrating Diamond Jubilee, the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day of the motherland today (Sunday) with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of the Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

Fireworks lit up the night skies, trumpets blared and bikers and cars adorned with national flags packed major roads and avenues in cities to celebrate Independence Day.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters. Prayers were offered for the security and progress of Pakistan and the well-being of the people. The national flag has been hoisting at all important public and private buildings.

