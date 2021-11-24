India never shot down Pakistani F-16, PAF reacts to Abhinandan’s Vir Chakra award

ISLAMABAD: Rubbishing the baseless Indian claims that a Pakistani F-16 aircraft was shot down by an Indian pilot, Abhinandan Varthamanm, Air Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri said on Wednesday that international experts and US officials have already confirmed that no Pakistani F-16 was shot down in 2019 aerial dogfight, ARY News reported.

Speaking exclusively during ARY News program powerplay, Air Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri said that Indian pilot Abhinandan was awarded ‘Vir Chakra’ for peddling lies.

“The PAF had shown wreckage of Abhinandan’s Mig-21 which had all its missiles intact,” he said while reacting to Abhinandan’s Vir Chakra award.

“The citation of the award to the downed Indian pilot is a classic case of Indian fabrications to appease domestic audience and hide the embarrassment,” Air Marshal Sulehri added.

Sulehri went on to say that Indian claims were also debunked by Foreign Policy – the Global Magazine. He said that the report exposed India’s false claims with the help of thorough research and technical explanation.

He further disclosed that three Indian jets were shot down during 2019 aerial dogfight.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Narendra Modi government on Monday conferred Vir Chakra – the third-highest military award- to the Indian pilot in recognition of his wartime gallantry.

