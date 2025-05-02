Former RAW chief blames Indian security agencies for Pahalgam attack

Former head of India’s intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Amarjit Singh blamed Indian security agencies for the Pahalgam attack and downplayed the possibility of war between the two nuclear-armed nations.

In an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Amarjit Singh said that the Pahalgam attack occurred due to the failure of Indian agencies, as there was hardly any security presence at the site.

The former RAW chief also downplayed the possibility of a full-scale war between India and Pakistan, saying that such threats are often used as a form of intimidation.

“War is the last bad option.”

The former RAW chief said that the current atmosphere between Pakistan and India is somewhat bad, but there are other ways to fix it, such as back-channel talks.

“Talks never really end. Someone, somewhere, will always be talking. Even if you don’t want to talk, someone from your side will say something, and then Saudi Arabia, Iran, or the UAE can step in to facilitate talks,” he said.

Earlier, counter-terrorism expert Ajay Sahni had termed the Pahalgam incident as a failure of the Modi government and said that the Pahalgam attack is the result of India’s failed security policy. “The Modi government is spreading false propaganda for its political gain,” he added

Ajay Sahni said that all the claims of the Modi government regarding Balakot and Pulwama have also been proven false. “Modi is using every incident for his political gain and doing politics of corpses.”