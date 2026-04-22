ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that India has failed to present any credible evidence regarding the Pahalgam attack even one year after the attack.

In a televised statement marking the anniversary of the attack, Tarar termed the Pahalgam episode a “false flag operation of India,” stating it reflected what he described as a “hollow and irrational mindset.”

He questioned the handling of the case by Indian authorities, pointing out that a First Information Report (FIR) was reportedly registered within 10 minutes of the incident.

“Given the long distance between the police station and the site of the attack, such swift registration raises serious questions,” he said, suggesting the possibility that the document may have been prepared in advance.

The minister also said that international media, as well as some Indian politicians and civil society members, had raised concerns over the lack of security at the site and the absence of a transparent investigation.

Tarar said that the Modi government had levelled allegations against Pakistan without presenting verifiable proof.

He added that Pakistan stands in solidarity with Indian victims of Modi Hindutva regime’s false flag operation, reiterating Islamabad’s call for an independent and impartial investigation, an offer he said was previously made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The information minister stated that India’s reluctance to agree to an independent probe raises further questions about the incident. He also criticized the Indian media, stating it promoted unverified narratives without substantiated evidence.

New Delhi has been unable to build a convincing narrative around the incident at the international level, Tarar added.

The minister also criticized India’s broader approach, claiming that it portrays internal issues as external threats while labeling internationally recognized disputes such as Jammu and Kashmir as internal matters.