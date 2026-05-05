Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced an internship programme worth Rs600 million for 1,000 veterinary graduates and para-veterinary staff.

Under the programme, veterinary graduates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs60,000, while para-vets will be paid Rs40,000 per month.

For the current year, the internship quota has been set at 264 positions for veterinary graduates and 371 positions for para-veterinary staff.

The Punjab livestock internship 2026 program enables young professionals to acquire essential practical experience, which supports their career development.

The program enables students to establish connections between their academic knowledge and the actual implementation of services. The program provides selected participants with monthly stipends, which they find appealing.

The deadline for submission of applications has been extended until 15 May 2026.

Candidates who want to apply for this program need to submit their applications through the official Punjab job portal.

Applicants must coordinate with the Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) for eligibility. The government established a special helpline that assists applicants throughout their application process.

The interns will provide assistance that enables Punjab to increase its meat and dairy exports. The initiative provides youth with power while ensuring economic development for the province