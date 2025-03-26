Painting competition to honor heroes of Jaffar Express incident

ISLAMABAD: Lok Virsa, the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, hosted a painting competition to honor the heroes of the Jaffar Express train incident, according to a press release.

The event, held at the Pakistan Museum of Ethnology Hall of Exhibitions, brought together university and college students from the twin cities to showcase their solidarity with the victims and their families.

The competition aimed to encourage young artists to express their imagination and honor the bravery, solidarity, and national pride of the heroes.

The participants presented their artistic skills through inspiring paintings that captured the themes of bravery, solidarity, and national pride.

Lok Virsa’s Executive Director Muzaffar Ali Burki highlighted the role of using art as a means to celebrate national heroes and national cultural solidarity.

Cash awards and certificates were presented to outstanding winners as an appreciation of their brilliant contributions. Cycle 2 of the competition will take place after Eid Holidays.

This project reflects Lok Virsa’s dedication to preserving and promoting Pakistan’s cultural heritage as well as resolving modern issues in innovative ways. The organization still acts as a center for talent grooming and instilling harmony in communities.

It is to be noted here that a group of terrorists launched attack on the Quetta to Peshawar Jaffar Express on March 11 in the Bolan area of Balochistan, targeting innocent civilians. The militants detonated a bomb on the railway track and then took over around 400 passengers including women and children hostage.

The DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry in a media briefing said that all 33 terrorists involved in the attack were killed, while 21 passengers and 4 FC personnel lost their lives in the incident.