Pakistan sets conditions for talks with Afghan Taliban via Qatari mediation

ISLAMABAD: The Afghan Taliban regime has reached out to the government of Qatar, seeking its mediation to facilitate dialogue with Pakistan amid the ongoing Pak-Afghan conflict between the two neighbouring countries, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to diplomatic sources, the Afghan interim government formally requested Qatar to play the role of mediator and help establish communication with Islamabad. In response, Qatari authorities conveyed Kabul’s message to the Government of Pakistan.

Pakistan, while acknowledging and appreciating Qatar’s role as a “brotherly country,” reiterated that any talks with the Afghan Taliban regime would only be possible if Afghanistan ensures that its soil is not used for terrorism against Pakistan.

“Negotiations cannot proceed as long as Afghan soil continues to be used for terrorist activities inside Pakistan,” a senior Pakistani official said, outlining Islamabad’s firm stance.

Pakistan has demanded that the Afghan Taliban regime take concrete and verifiable steps to prevent terrorist groups, including the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), from operating on its territory.

Islamabad also made it clear that every terrorist act committed by TTP or allied elements will be met with an immediate and forceful response.

Meanwhile, Afghan media outlets have begun circulating propaganda reports claiming that a Pakistani delegation has already arrived in Doha for talks, a claim that Pakistani security sources have dismissed.

Officials clarified that the Pakistani delegation will depart for Doha on Saturday, where talks with the Afghan Taliban regime are expected to take place under Qatari mediation.

Also Read: Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to extend ceasefire— Talks to continue in Doha: Reuters

Earlier, Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to extend their ceasefire by 48 hours, with both sides pledging to maintain peace until the conclusion of the upcoming talks in Doha.

The extension of the Pak-Afghan ceasefire comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts to stabilize the volatile border situation following several deadly clashes earlier this month.

Officials hope that the Doha talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan will help pave the way for a long-term de-escalation framework and strengthen regional security cooperation.