Pak App launched to streamline access to govt services

ISLAMABAD: The National Information Technology Board (NITB) has introduced ‘Pak App’ for residents of the federal capital, aiming to provide access to a wide range of government services through a single digital platform.

According to details, NITB is relaunching the City Islamabad App in a revamped format designed to offer citizens a faster, simpler, and more efficient digital experience.

Through Pak App, Islamabad residents will be able to access multiple public services seamlessly from one platform. The application has been developed under the “Pakistan Asaan Khidmat” initiative to ensure quick and convenient access to services offered by various government departments.

Featuring a modern user interface, enhanced performance, and simplified navigation, the app is designed to make access to government services easier than ever before.

Authorities say the platform will enable citizens to integrate a variety of public services into a single smart and connected ecosystem, supporting the broader vision of Digital Pakistan.

Users can download the app by scanning the QR codes available for both Android and iOS platforms.