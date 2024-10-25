Pak Army cadet martyred as he thwarts Khwarij attack on mosque

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army cadet embraced martyrdom as he thwarted a an attack on a Mosque in District Lakki Marwat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during Maghrib prayers on Friday, ARY News reported citing the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR).

“On 25 October 2024, Khwarij attacked a Mosque in District Lakki Marwat during Maghrib Prayers. Gentleman Cadet Arif Ullah (under training at Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul & on leave at his hometown), was also present there, offering prayers in the same Mosque,” the ISPR said in a statement.

It added that as soon as Khwarij started firing, the cadet immediately responded and fought the khwarij bravely. “However, during the incident, Gentleman Cadet Arif Ullah (Age 19 years; resident of Lakki Marwat) embarced Shahadat sacrificing his life, while saving many innocent lives of worshippers,” the ISPR said.

The Pakistan Army maintained that such heinous and cowardly act of attacking worshippers in the mosque while praying reflects the true ideology of these Khwarij.

“Valiant act of a young Gentleman Cadet is a testament of spirit of sacrifice and dedication of Security Forces’ personnel to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR added.

President, PM Shehbaz pay tribute to martyred cadet

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack and paid tribute to the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Cadet Arif Ullah for embracing martyrdom in the attack.

“Our religion does not permit attacks on places of worship and mosques,” the president said in a statement issued by the President House.

He said that attacking places of worship is an extremely cowardly and un-Islamic act.

The president prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyr in Jannah and grant of patience to the bereaved family members.

In a statement, the prime minister said Cadet Arif Ullah Shaheed set an example of courage and bravery by thwarting the cowardly attack on innocent worshippers.

“The cadet, who was on leave, could not tolerate innocent citizens becoming victims of terrorism. The spirit of patriotism and loyalty to the homeland exhibited by the Pakistan Army is unmatched anywhere in the world,” PM Shehbaz said

He said terrorists should be well aware of the brave young men they are trying to confront. The dedication and commitment of Cadet Arif Ullah Shaheed serve as a guiding light for the younger generation, he remarked.

The prime minister said that Cadet Arif Ullah Shaheed and his family are a source of pride for the entire nation, including himself.

“The Pakistani nation can never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs.”

Expressing commitment to continue fight against the scourge of terrorism until it is completely eradicated from the country, the prime minister said the entire Pakistani nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

With brave young men like Cadet Arif Ullah Shaheed, terrorists will never succeed in their malicious designs to spread chaos in our homeland, PM Shehbaz said.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyr in Jannah and grant of courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with equanimity.