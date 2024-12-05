Formation Commanders urge for stringent laws against fake news

RAWALPINDI: The Pak Army’s top brass urged the government to promulgate stringent laws to curb fake news and the unethical use of freedom of expression, ARY News reported, quoting ISPR.

“General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), presided over two days 84th Formation Commanders Conference at GHQ, attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, and all Formation Commanders of Pak Army,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“The forum began by offering Fateha and paying solemn tribute to the martyrs of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, and citizens of Pakistan who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s security and sovereignty, including those Law Enforcement Agencies personnel who embraced martyrdom during recent violent protests in Islamabad” the Pak Army’s media wing added.

The forum condemned ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmiri people, ISPR stated.

It also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, strongly condemning the atrocities in Gaza and supporting international legal measures to end military aggression.

The forum conducted a comprehensive analysis of ongoing counterterrorism operations and resolved to continue neutralizing terrorists, their facilitators, and abettors working at the behest of hostile forces to destabilize Pakistan, with heightened focus on operations against terrorists operating inside Balochistan including BLA Majeed Brigade.

The forum expressed concerns over the propaganda done in the aftermath of the Pak Army’s deployment in Islamabad to secure key government buildings amid the visit of foreign delegations.

ISPR further said “this pre-planned coordinated and premeditated propaganda reflects continuity of a sinister design by certain political elements as an attempt to drive a wedge between the public & Armed Forces and institutions of Pakistan. This futile attempt, fueled and abetted by external players, will never be successful.”

The Forum urged the government to promulgate and implement stringent laws and regulations to curb fake news and the unethical use of freedom of expression to spread polarization.

The Pak Army called for bringing to justice those who spread fake news for their financial interests.

The Formation Commanders Conference resolved that the Pak Army remains committed to serving the nation and public and guard against all external and internal threats without any bias and political affiliation, and any attempt to pitch innocent people against each other and use of violence as an instrument for vested gains can never be tolerated.

The conference also raised concerns over the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan by terrorists.

Forum urged that it is in the interest of both neighboring Islamic countries to rather focus on mutually beneficial engagements and IAG needs to take visible measures to prevent use of its soil by the terrorists.

Forum reiterated its resolve to continue supporting all socioeconomic & development efforts being undertaken in Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan by Federal and Provincial Governments for the well-being of the resilient people of these Provinces who continue to stand tall against the scourge of terrorism.

Meanwhile, the Pak Army resolved to continue to support government efforts in fostering economic growth, cracking down on the illegal spectrum, and eradicating the terror-crime nexus.

Concluding the conference, COAS Asim Munir emphasized the importance of professionalism, operational readiness, and the Army’s unwavering dedication to ensuring Pakistan’s security and stability, notwithstanding any odds and challenges.