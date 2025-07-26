Pakistan thrash South Africa in WCL 2025 clash

LEICESTER: Pakistan Champions clinched a convincing victory against South Africa Champions in the ninth fixture of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 at Grace Road, ARY News reported.

Chasing a daunting 198-run target, South Africa Champions could only score 167-9 in their allocated 20 overs.

In pursuit of the target, the Proteas lost their opening three batters inside seven overs. Hashim Amla (12), JJ Smuts (10), and Henry Davids (6) were removed cheaply as Pakistan Champions reduced them to 42-3.

South Africa continued to lose wickets in the middle, thus without any significant contributions, which left them reeling at 128-8 in 17.3 overs.

However, Morne van Wyk resisted with a valiant knock of 44 runs in quick time to reduce the margin of the defeat. His 20-ball innings featured five fours and two sixes.

For Pakistan Champions, Sohail Tanvir and Mohammad Hafeez picked up two wickets each.

Earlier, Umar Amin’s 58 off 42 balls and Shoaib Malik’s brisk 46* propelled Pakistan Champions to a strong total.

After being put into bat first in WCL 2025 eighth fixture, Pakistan Champions posted 198-5 in their allocated 20 overs.

Pakistani openers provided a brisk 27-run start before Sharjeel Khan’s departure, who made 19 off 11 balls, with the aid of three fours and a six.

Kamran Akmal scored 17 off 11 balls, striking four boundaries, and was removed in the penultimate over of the powerplay as Pakistan Champions were reduced to 54-2 in 5.3 overs.

South Africa’s Champions fight back with another wicket, that of in-form Mohammad Hafeez, in the eighth over. He was dismissed for eight runs.

However, Umar Amin’s and Shoaib Malik’s imposing 79-run partnership steered the runners-up of the last edition. Both batters batted fluently, taking Pakistan above 150 runs. Amin’s innings was ended as Pakistan reached 155 runs in the 16th over. The left-hander made 58 runs from 42 balls, striking four boundaries and three sixes.

The Pakistan Champions finished strong, with Shoaib Malik remaining unbeaten on 46 runs off 34 deliveries, which included five fours. Asif Ali added a quickfire 23 runs off just 11 balls, hitting two sixes and two fours, helping his team approach the 200-run mark.

For the South Africa Champions, Dwayne Olivier scalped two wickets, whereas Hardus Viljoen, Wayne Parnell, and JP Duminy picked up one wicket each.

Playing XIs

South Africa Champions: Hashim Amla, Henry Davids, JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Morne van Wyk (wk), Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso (c), Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal(w), Sharjeel Khan, Umar Amin, Mohammad Hafeez(c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz