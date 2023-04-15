Maulana Fazl accuses CJP Bandial of imposing ‘judicial martial law’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman has accused Chief Justice Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial of overstepping his authority and imposing ‘judicial martial law’ in the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the JUI-F president stated that the chief justice has usurp powers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), parliament, and the government.

He also lambasted the CJP Bandial’s move to announce Punjab election schedule and the appointment of the Registrar Supreme Court, stating that these tasks fall under the authority of the government. He alleged that the chief justice has imposed a ‘judicial martial law’ in the country.

Maulana Fazl pointed out that the chief justice formed the bench even before the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 was enacted, and that constitutionally, powers are divided, and no institution should interfere in the jurisdiction of others.

He also rejected the possibility of negotiating with former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan. He emphasised the need for addressing the current economic situation and called for the government to take necessary steps to alleviate the burden on the people.

Earlier, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) ruled coalition government rejected the 8-member bench of the Supreme Court formed to hear a petition challenging the Supreme Court (Procedure and Practice) Bill 2023.

The bench headed by CJP Umar Ata Bandial includes Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Muzahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi.

Read more: Govt rejects bench hearing Supreme Court (Procedure and Practice) Bill

In a statement released on Thursday after a consultative meeting, the ruling coalition rejected the move and called it ‘controversial’.

Earlier on Monday, the Joint Sitting of Parliament passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, which aims to curtail the suo motu powers of office of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 which was passed by the Parliament.

It is to mention that President Dr Arif Alvi returned the ‘judicial reforms’ bill for reconsideration to the Parliament as per the provisions of Article 75 of the Constitution.

Comments