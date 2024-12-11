Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Three-week long Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII between Pakistan Army and Peoples Liberation Army of China has been concluded on Wednesday, the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Warrior-VIII was conducted from 19 November to 11 December 2024.

The three-week long exercise in counter terrorism domain was the eight in the series of bilateral exercises being held annually.

“Distinguished Visitor’s Day (DVD) Ceremony of the Exercise was conducted at Tilla Field Firing Range on 10 December 2024. Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, HI (M) graced the ceremony as Chief Guest while, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan along with dignitaries from China were also present,” the ISPR said.

It added that the dignitaries appreciated high standards of professionalism displayed by troops during the Exercise.

Earlier on November 29, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi and interacted with the participants of Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII between.

According to military media wing, COAS was briefed on the scope & conduct of the exercise. COAS also interacted with participants of the exercise. He appreciated the professionalism and high morale of participants being displayed during the Joint Exercise.