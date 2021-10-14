Pak-China strategic partnership key to region’s stability: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said that Pakistan–China strategic partnership and defence collaboration is a factor of stability in the region, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

COAS Bajwa expressed these views during a visit to Air Defence Centre Karachi.

During the visit, the Army chief witnessed the commissioning of state-of-the-art Chinese origin HQ-9/P HIMADS (High to Medium Air Defence System) into Pakistan Army Air Defence.

Highlighting the criticality of air defence in the overall defence of the motherland, the COAS said the exemplary synergy between Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Army Air Defence made the country’s air defence impregnable.

“Induction of high-tech systems would make Pakistan’s air defence impenetrable in the emerging threat scenario,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

Commander Army Air Defence Command Lieutenant General Hamood uz Zaman Khan briefed the COAS about strategic weapon system. Senior officials from China were also present on the occasion.

“The Induction of HIMADS will significantly enhance Comprehensive Layered Integrated Air Defence (CLIAD) shield of aerial frontiers of Pakistan as the system is fully integrated through a well-knit Digitised System on its inventory,” the ISPR statement read.

“Capable of intercepting multiple air targets including aircrafts, cruise missiles and Beyond Visual Range Weapons at ranges over 100 kilometres with Single Shot Kill Probability, HQ-9/P is considered as a strategic long range Surface to Air Missile (SAM) with remarkable flexibility and precision,” it further added.

Earlier upon arrival, the COAS laid floral wreath at Shahuada (martyrs) monument, the ISPR added.