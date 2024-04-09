Pakistan unveils three mobile apps for Hajj applicants

In a move to enhance efficiency and convenience, the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Pakistan has unveiled three mobile applications for Hajj applicants, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Pak Hajj App:

The “Pak Hajj App” emerges as a comprehensive digital solution, offering pilgrims a centralized platform for accessing vital information. From vaccination requirements to flight schedules and even avenues for lodging complaints, this app serves as a one-stop destination for all things Hajj-related.

Saudi Visa Bio App:

Meanwhile, the “Saudi Visa Bio App” presents a significant leap forward in streamlining bureaucratic procedures. Pilgrims can now complete their biometric data submissions from the comfort of their own homes, sparing them the hassle of long queues and administrative hurdles.

Nusuk App:

The Pilgrims are urged to install this app, which authorizes them to prayer at Riaz Al Jan’nah.

Links:

Pak Hajj App

Saudi Visa Bio

Nusuk