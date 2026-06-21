Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik has said that the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project remains under consideration; however, the matter is currently before an arbitration court.

Speaking in ARY News programme, the minister said the Pakistan government is making efforts to keep the project alive and explore ways to move it forward.

He noted that there is little difference between the price of gas available through the Iran-Pakistan pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imported from Qatar. However, he pointed out that Pakistan has already developed the infrastructure required for LNG imports from Qatar.

“In the case of Iranian gas, Pakistan would have to invest billions of dollars in laying pipeline infrastructure, which would significantly increase the overall cost of the project,” he said.

Responding to a question, Mr Malik said it would not be appropriate to comment further on the matter at this stage. Referring to the ongoing dispute over the project, he expressed hope that, following Pakistan’s role in the recent US-Iran conflict, both sides would be able to reach an out-of-court settlement.

“We will try to resolve the matter through negotiations and achieve a win-win outcome for all parties concerned,” the minister added.

پاک ایران گیس پائپ لائن منصوبے کی بحالی کا امکان۔۔؟

علی پرویز ملک نے اہم تفصیلات بتادیں#ARYNews #TheStoryBehind pic.twitter.com/Y9Gm5JCpL5 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) June 20, 2026

Malik said that after the removal of sanctions, Iran can provide gas and oil, which will be beneficial for Pakistan. He added the government will do whatever is best in the interest of the country.