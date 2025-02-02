Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline is only solution of energy crisis: Governor Punjab

LAHORE: Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider on Sunday said that the Pak- Iran Gas Pipeline has been the only solution of the energy crisis in the country.

Talking to media here, Punjab’s governor said the initiative taken by President Asif Zardari should be taken forward.

He also called for promotion of border trade with Iran. “A delegation of Pakistani businessmen will soon visit Iran,” he said.

He said the Governor General Khorasan will facilitate in visa fee and other issues.

The Governor General of Iran’s Khorasan Razavi Province, Gholam Hossein Mozaffari, met Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Saturday and discussed matters pertaining to promotion of trade between the two countries.

The Punjab governor welcomed assurance of Governor General Mozaffari for reducing the visa fee for Pakistani visitors.

The governors also discussed promoting mining and petroleum sectors and exchange of business delegations.