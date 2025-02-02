web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, February 2, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline is only solution of energy crisis: Governor Punjab

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider on Sunday said that the Pak- Iran Gas Pipeline has been the only solution of the energy crisis in the country.

Talking to media here, Punjab’s governor said the initiative taken by President Asif Zardari should be taken forward.

He also called for promotion of border trade with Iran. “A delegation of Pakistani businessmen will soon visit Iran,” he said.

He said the Governor General Khorasan will facilitate in visa fee and other issues.

The Governor General of Iran’s Khorasan Razavi Province, Gholam Hossein Mozaffari, met Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Saturday and discussed matters pertaining to promotion of trade between the two countries.

The Punjab governor welcomed assurance of Governor General Mozaffari for reducing the visa fee for Pakistani visitors.

The governors also discussed promoting mining and petroleum sectors and exchange of business delegations.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.