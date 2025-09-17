Pak-Iran JEC inked key protocols, reaffirmed to achieve USD 10bn trade target

The 22nd Session of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission (JEC) concluded in Tehran, the capital of Iran, on September 15-16, 2025, marking a significant step forward in strengthening bilateral economic, trade, and cultural ties between the two neighboring countries, ARY News reported.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and the Iranian side was headed by Minister for Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadeq.

The session emphasizes expanding collaboration across various sectors, including trade, investment, energy, agriculture, transport, housing, health, education, and cultural exchanges. At the conclusion of the session, both ministers signed the relevant protocols on behalf of their respective governments.

The technical sessions were led by Muhammad Humair Karim, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs of Pakistan, and Dr. Amin Taraffo, Senior Advisor to the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Head of International Affairs. Both sides, held extensive discussions across multiple areas and successfully finalized the draft Protocol.

Key outcomes of the JEC include a reaffirmation of $ 10 billion bilateral trade target. In trade and investment, both sides emphasized the removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers, operationalizing border markets and promotion of regular Business to Business meetings to enhance commercial ties.

In energy and infrastructure, consensus was reached to enhance electricity exchanges, including resuming construction of a 220 KV transmission line to Gwadar and exploring renewable energy projects. A Joint Working Group will promote investment in the power sector, while cooperation in water resource management and sustainable urban development was also prioritized.

In agriculture and environmental cooperation, both countries committed to joint efforts in veterinary health, pest control, seed development, and combating climate challenges such as sandstorms and mangrove degradation.

Transportation and connectivity were key focus areas, with agreements to strengthen road, rail, air, and maritime transport links. Cultural and educational ties were bolstered through plans for cultural festivals, media collaborations, academic partnerships, student exchanges, and vocational training programs.

Health sector collaboration was advanced with agreements on joint training, pharmaceutical registration, and cross-border disease surveillance. A Joint Committee on Labour Cooperation will facilitate worker mobility in sectors such as construction, textiles, and agriculture.

On the side lines of the JEC, a Joint Business Forum was also organized on 15th September 2025, which brought together leading businesses from both countries.

In their closing remarks, both ministers expressed satisfaction with the outcomes and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation. On this occasion, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan expressed optimism that the progress achieved would pave the way for deeper cooperation and looked forward to hosting the 23rd JEC session in Islamabad.