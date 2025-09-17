Pak-Iran JEC inked key protocols, reaffirmed to achieve USD 10bn trade target

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 17, 2025
    • -
  • 442 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 3 min
Pak-Iran JEC inked key protocols, reaffirmed to achieve USD 10bn trade target
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment