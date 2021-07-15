Pak-Iran rail service suspended after heavy rains

CHAGHI: The Pak-Iran railway service has been suspended after heavy rains in Chaghi, Balochistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Railways officials, the track has been submerged by rainwater and the 10-km long track has been badly affected.

The officials say that it will take 3 to 4 days to restore the rain-affected railway track for the Pakistan-Iran rail service.

It is to be noted that heavy rains and floods have badly affected Balochistan’s Chaghi, people are trapped in several localities. The PDMA has dispatched 75,000 ration bags for the rain affectees of Chaghi.

Last month, the Pak-Iran rail service was suspended, when six wagons of a Quetta-bound freight train overturned near Dalbandin tehsil of Chaghi.

The freight train was travelling from Iran’s Zahedan city to Quetta when six of its wagons overturned. The track was restored on an emergency basis.

Balochistan’s Chaghi district, particularly Dalbandin, is sandy and dusty. Trains passing through the area often get stuck when the tracks are covered with sand due to winds.