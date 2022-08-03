Pak-Iran train service suspended for 10 days

CHAGAI: Railway officials said that the freight train service between Pakistan and Iran, yet to be restored after being suspended for last 10 days, ARY News reported Wednesday.

Four freight trains have been standing at Dalbandin railway station for last one week, railway officials said. The trains carrying rice cargo for Iran while an extreme hot weather could rot the cargo, officials have apprehended.

The railway traffic between Pakistan and Iran has been completely suspended, according to officials.

The repair work of a railway bridge destroyed near Ahmadwal yet to be started. “The lower portion of the railway track has still been under the water, officials said.

The train service between two neighboring countries used to remain suspended mostly owing to its poor infrastructure.

Earlier in July, a goods train, destined for Iran from Quetta, was derailed near Padag resulting in suspension of the train service.

Before it a freight train coming from Zahedan was derailed in the Dalbandin area of Chagai district.

According to official sources, five bogies were derailed, leaving the routine operation suspended. The derailment caused the suspension of the train services for 72 hours.

The sources cited the tracks’ dilapidated condition as the cause of the accident.

Pak-Iran freight train service was recently restored after completion of repair and rehabilitation work of railway track damaged due to heavy flash floods near Dalbandin in Chagai district.

Comments