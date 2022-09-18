Pak Navy distributed 1568 tn food, 5198 tents among flood-affectees: NFRCC

Pakistan Navy’s four flood relief centres and 18 central collection points have collected and distributed over 1568 tonnes of food, 5198 tents, and 6,97,306 litres of mineral water among flood-affected people, ARY News reported.

According to the National Flood Relief Coordination Centre (NFRCC) at least 17,843 people have taken refuge in 11 Navy tent centres. At least 15,300 people have been rescued by 23 emergency response teams of the Pakistan Navy, the NFRCC told.

The Emergency Response teams of the Pakistan Navy have 46 motorized boats, and 2 hover crafts, while one helicopter is assigned to rescue people in Sindh.

The NFRCC told that a total of 425 people have been rescued via 62 flights of the Nacy helicopter while 4811 ration bags were also distributed using it.

Pakistan Navy also established 70 medical camps which have treated over 63,277 patients so far, the NFRCC told.

On September 15, at least 34 were rescued, and 16.4 tonnes of food were supplied to flood-affected people, NFRCC reported.

According to the NRFCC report southern and eastern parts of Sindh, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and North Eastern Punjab received heavy rainfall while the rest of the country faced hotter temperatures in the last 24 hours with Turbat experiencing the highest temperature with 42-degree celsius, 41 degrees in Sibbi and 41 degrees in Nokundi.

The weather would remain hot and dry in most plains of the country for the next 24 hours while Upper Punjab, Upper KP, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir could experience some rainfall.

