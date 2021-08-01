Pakistan Navy, PMSA rescue crew members of vessel stranded off Karachi coast

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) conducted a joint operation at 180 Nautical Miles south of Karachi and rescued the crew of MV SUVARI H, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Navy Public Relations on Sunday.

According to the press release, the operation was carried out in the exclusive economic zone of the Pakistani sea in which the cargo ship sank due to strong winds and tide

“Emergency messages were sent by the crew before sinking, the messages were received by a nearby cargo ship, MT Elan Vital, and five crew members were immediately rescued,” it added.

Upon receiving the information, Pakistan Navy aircraft on air surveillance was directed to the sinking site and a PMSA aircraft and a ship were also immediately dispatched for assistance. Pakistan Navy and PMSA aircraft initially identified eight crew members and later five more crew members were rescued with the help of a life raft, read the press statement.

So far, 15 out of 18 crew members have been rescued as a result of the efforts of the Pakistan Navy and PMSA, while Pakistan Navy and PMSA are conducting search operations through ships and aircraft to find three other members.

All crew of the sunk ship belongs to Syria, the ship was carrying cargo from India to Somalia, the press release concluded.