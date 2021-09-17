New Zealand ‘unilaterally’ decides to postpone Pakistan series

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: The New Zealand Cricket Board on Friday informed Pakistan Cricket Board and government that they have been “alerted to some security alert” and have thus decided to postpone the series scheduled to be played in Pakistan without consultation, ARY News reported.

The media statement of Pakistan Cricket Board, following the postponement of the first of one day international (ODI), said that New Zealand Cricket unilaterally decided to postpone the series.

The BLACKCAPS are abandoning their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert. Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure. More information | https://t.co/Lkgg6mAsfu — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 17, 2021

Separately the official Twitter handle of New Zealand Cricket also confirmed the development and said, “arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure.”

It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Imran Khan also spoke to New Zealand premier Jacinda Adern personally and reassured her that Pakistan has the “best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team”.

“Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams,” PCB said following the event.

The security officials with the New Zealand team were satisfied with security arrangements made by the Pakistan Government throughout their stay here, PCB said.

PCB said it is willing to continue the scheduled matches. The cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world “will be disappointed by this last-minute withdrawal”.