Pakistan Railways lost Rs500 billion amid floods: CEO Railways

Islamabad: Pakistan Railways has suffered infrastructural damages of Rs500 billion amid devastating floods in the country, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Railways told the National assembly’s Railway Committee, ARY News reported.

‘Looks like our tracks are under the ocean at multiple locations,’ CEO Farrukh Taimoor.

CEO Railways Farrukh Taimoor briefed the Railway Committee of the National Assembly about damages caused to the infrastructure. Railways have suffered damage of over Rs500 billion, Farrukh told.

He told that at certain locations their repair teams were met with flooding while they were working. The department does not have enough funds to pay employees’ salaries, he added.

The CEO added that the suspension of train operations at multiple routes has caused damage of Rs7 billion. Nevertheless, they have not halted the whole operation and operating on the remaining functional tracks, he added.

The Peshwar division of the Pakistan Railways is working to import coal from Afghanistan, Farrukh Hameed told the committee.

Also Read: Pakistan Railways unveils new schedule of passenger trains

Convenor of the committee Hamid Hameed inquired what the railway’s strategy be in case of a similar calamity in the future. Can the department contact any international organization for any aid? the convenor added.

Comments