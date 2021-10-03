Pak-Saudi joint naval exercise begins in Karachi

KARACHI: A joint Naval Exercise Naseem Al Bahr XIII between Pakistan Navy and Royal Naval Forces (RSNF) commenced at Karachi here on Sunday.

The exercise is aimed to consolidate the existing strong bilateral relations between Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

The exercise includes joint conduct of maritime security operations across the traditional and non-traditional warfare domains thus enhancing interoperability between both the navies.

Earlier RSNF flotilla arrived at Karachi port and was warmly welcomed by senior PN and RSNF officers. Besides Naval ships of both Navies, aviation units including PN & RSNF helicopters embarked on board ships and aircraft of RSAF will also participate in this exercise.

On the first day of the exercise, various harbour evolutions were conducted to provide synergy in different naval operations. It also afforded the opportunity for both navies to conduct operational planning for the joint naval operations to be conducted in the subsequent sea phase of the exercise.

During the first phase, various training exercises were organized onboard PN & RSNF ships and harbour facilities. The respective force Commanders of PN & RSNF closely monitored and supervised the training activities.

