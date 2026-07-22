Islamabad: Syed Mustafa Kamal, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, has announced a major breakthrough for Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector following the successful Pakistan-China Pharmaceutical Business-to-Business (B2B) Conference held in Islamabad on 17–18 July.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister said the conference marks a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to transform Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry into a globally competitive sector, attract foreign investment, strengthen local manufacturing, and reduce dependence on imported pharmaceutical products.

“The purpose of sharing this success is to present a positive image of Pakistan to our people and the world. While challenges exist, it is equally important to highlight our achievements that restore confidence in Pakistan’s economy and its investment potential,” the Minister said.

The two-day conference brought together 240 Chinese delegates representing 140 leading Chinese pharmaceutical companies and 430 Pakistani delegates from 210 local companies, making it one of the largest Pakistan-China engagements ever held exclusively for the pharmaceutical sector.

To maximize business outcomes, the Ministry of National Health Services facilitated six weeks of virtual business matchmaking before the conference, ensuring participating companies entered the event with well-developed business discussions rather than first-time introductions.

As a result, the conference generated 340 bilateral business meetings, culminating in:

22 commercial agreements worth US$629.5 million

84 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with an estimated value of approximately US$800 million, many of which are expected to mature into formal investment agreements.

The signed agreements span six strategic sub-sectors critical to the future of Pakistan’s healthcare industry:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) – 2 agreements

Local Vaccine Production – 8 agreements

Clinical Trials – 2 agreements

Generic Formulations & Injectables – 2 agreements

Medical Devices Manufacturing – 8 agreements

The Minister emphasized that the government’s objective extends beyond signing MoUs, focusing instead on legally binding commercial agreements that lead to tangible investments, technology transfer, industrial growth, and employment generation.

Highlighting the government’s broader pharmaceutical reforms, the Minister noted that Pakistan has, for the first time, developed and approved a National Local Vaccine Production Policy, creating the policy framework necessary for domestic vaccine manufacturing.

Currently, Pakistan administers 13 vaccines under its national immunization programme, all of which are imported. The new policy aims to establish local production capacity, improve health security, and reduce import dependence.

The Minister also identified several strategic priorities being pursued jointly with Chinese partners, including:

Development of Pakistan’s clinical trials ecosystem;

Promotion of Traditional Chinese Medicine and herbal medicines;

Local manufacturing and export of medical devices;

Establishment of vocational and technical training programmes for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology workforce; and

Indigenous production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), as Pakistan currently imports approximately 95% of the raw materials used to manufacture medicines despite producing nearly 85% of its pharmaceutical products locally.

The Minister observed that healthcare is a permanent and growing global industry, and with Pakistan’s population exceeding 250 million, strengthening domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing has become both an economic and strategic necessity.

He further highlighted the government’s regulatory reforms, particularly within the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), where approximately 85% of regulatory processes have now been digitized. The reforms have substantially reduced processing times, enhanced transparency, minimized human intervention, and improved ease of doing business.

As an example, the Minister noted that the registration of medical devices, which previously required years to complete, can now be processed entirely online, with approvals being issued within 20 days, significantly improving investor confidence.

The Minister acknowledged the collective efforts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, led by Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, the Ministry of National Health Services, DRAP, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the Board of Investment (BOI), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Islamabad Police, law enforcement agencies, and all public officials whose coordinated efforts ensured the successful organization of the conference.

He also appreciated the active participation of the Pakistani pharmaceutical industry and Chinese business partners, whose collaboration translated business dialogue into concrete investment commitments.

Concluding the press conference, the Minister described the conference as the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership between Pakistan and China in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that the signed agreements are implemented expeditiously and translated into operational projects that strengthen Pakistan’s pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, create employment opportunities, increase exports, and contribute to national economic growth.