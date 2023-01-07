Pak Suzuki extends plant closure

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) has extended plant shutdown from Jan 9-13 due to a continued shortage of imported parts.

“Due to the continued shortage of inventory level, the management of the company has decided to extend the shutdown of the automobile plant from January 9, 2023, to January 13, 2023,” PSMC said in an announcement made to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday.

However, the motorcycle plant would remain operative, it added.

Earlier, the company suspended production activities from Jan 2-6. The firm stated that its supply chain is affecting due to restrictions of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

PAK SUZUKI ANNOUNCES SHUTTING DOWN PRODUCTION PLANT

The export consignments are affecting due to the conditional permission, said the company, adding that the restriction damaged the inventory.

Earlier in the month, Indus Motor Company (IMC) had announced to shut down its manufacturing plant for 10 days due to the imposition of a ban on the imports of completely knocked down (CKD) kits by the central bank.

