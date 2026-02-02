Pak Suzuki unveils its new corporate slogan "By Your Side"

Suzuki Pakistan announced the introduction of Suzuki’s new global corporate philosophy, “Suzuki By Your Side,” marking an important step in strengthening the brand’s connection with customers in Pakistan as part of a worldwide rollout.

“By Your Side” expresses Suzuki’s fundamental belief that mobility is ultimately about people—their daily lives, their aspirations, and the support they need along the way. It reaffirms Suzuki’s commitment to understanding evolving customer needs and providing mobility solutions that make everyday journeys simpler, more reliable, and more meaningful.

Since beginning operations in Pakistan in 1983, Pak Suzuki has grown together with millions of Pakistani families. By making car ownership more accessible, delivering dependable products and services, and placing customers at the center of every decision, the company has earned long-standing trust built through shared experiences.

Under the “Suzuki By Your Side” philosophy, this customer-first approach is expressed even more clearly. It represents Suzuki’s promise to stay close to customers throughout their life journey—anticipating their needs, supporting their progress, and delivering the confidence and peace of mind that define Suzuki’s brand around the world.

More than a slogan, “Suzuki By Your Side” is a unifying corporate message that reflects Suzuki’s enduring values: reliability, care, responsibility, and respect for the environment and society. It underscores the brand’s commitment to helping people move freely and confidently, wherever life takes them.

Wherever customers are in their journey, Suzuki remains where it has always been—by their side.