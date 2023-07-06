Pak-US bilateral relations to be further strengthen: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan and US are good friends and the bilateral relations between the two countries are getting further strengthened, ARY News reported.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony in connection with 247th national day of the United States, in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister said United States is the major trade partner of Pakistan. He said the US extended vigorous cooperation with regard to the recovery of flood-affectees.

He said Pakistan is desirous of further improving its relations with America.

Speaking on the occasion, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Armin Blome said we want to increase the economic cooperation with Pakistan. He said Pakistan is the largest export market.

It is pertinent to mention here that the White House issued a statement saying that both Modi and Biden “strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, the use of terrorist proxies and called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks”.

“President Biden and Prime Minister Modi reiterated the call for concerted action against all UN-listed terrorist groups including Al-Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizb-ul-Mujhahideen,” the joint statement had said.

In response to the statement “The US Deputy Chief of Mission was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) this evening and a demarche was made to him regarding the June 22 US-India Joint Statement,” the foreign office spokesperson said in a statement.