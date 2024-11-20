Ali Raza’s four-fer helps Pakistan defeat Afghanistan in U19 Tri-series

Pacer Ali Raza bagged a four-fer as Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 13 runs in the PAK v AFG game of the ODI Tri-series in Dubai on Wednesday.

After opting to bat first in the fourth game, Pakistan U19 were bowled out for 244 runs in 49.4 as opening batter Shahzaib Khan scored 78 runs off 101 balls while Usman Khan added 77 runs off 88 deliveries in the PAK v AFG game.

For Afghanistan, Abdul Aziz Khan and Khatir Khan Stanikzai took three wickets each, Naseer Khan bagged two wickets while Nooristani Omarzai bagged one scalp.

In reply, Afghanistan were off to a shaky start as they lost opening batter Mehboob Khan one just two. However, Uzairullah Niazai and Faisal Shinozada then built a 104-run partnership to put Afghanistan in a commanding position.

Niazai scored 70 runs off 72 balls, while Faisal Shinozada smashed 47 off 48 balls. However, Afghanistan’s lower order could not maintain the momentum and kept losing wickets at intervals.

Pakistan U19 won the PAK v AFG game by 13 runs after bowling out the opposition on 231 runs in 46.4 overs.

For the Greenshirts, pacer Ali Raza took four wickets, and Faham-ul-Haq picked up three wickets while Abdul Subhan took two wickets.

For his outstanding bowling spell, Raza was named the Player of the Match in the fourth game of the Tri-series.