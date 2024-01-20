20.9 C
Pakistan crush Afghanistan in U19 World Cup 2024

Pakistan on Saturday started their ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2024 campaign on a winning note as they thrashed Afghanistan by 181 runs.

Pakistan scored 284-9 after electing to bat first at East London’s Buffalo Park. Shahzaib Khan was the standout performer with this century. 

 

His 106-run knock came off 126 balls and included 10 fours and three sixes. 

 

He put on a 92-run partnership on the third wicket with captain Saad Baig who struck a fifty as well. The latter struck 52-ball 55 with the help of three boundaries and four maximums. 

 

Riaz Ullah chipped in with 46 off 49 balls. His knock included five fours and two sixes.

Khalil Ahmed was the pick of Afghanistan bowlers with his four-wicket haul. 

Afghanistan batters had no response to Pakistan’s pacers Hunain Shah and Mohammad Zeeshan in chase of their 285-run target. The duo took seven wickets as the opposition were dismissed for 103 in 26.3 overs.

 

Ubaid Shah was the destructor-in-chief for Pakistan with his figures of 4-26 in seven overs. Mohammad Zeeshan bagged three wickets and conceded 17 runs in five overs. 

 

