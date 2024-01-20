Pakistan crush Afghanistan in U19 World Cup 2024

Pakistan on Saturday started their ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2024 campaign on a winning note as they thrashed Afghanistan by 181 runs.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Pakistan scored 284-9 after electing to bat first at East London’s Buffalo Park. Shahzaib Khan was the standout performer with this century.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

His 106-run knock came off 126 balls and included 10 fours and three sixes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

He put on a 92-run partnership on the third wicket with captain Saad Baig who struck a fifty as well. The latter struck 52-ball 55 with the help of three boundaries and four maximums.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Riaz Ullah chipped in with 46 off 49 balls. His knock included five fours and two sixes.

Khalil Ahmed was the pick of Afghanistan bowlers with his four-wicket haul.

Afghanistan batters had no response to Pakistan’s pacers Hunain Shah and Mohammad Zeeshan in chase of their 285-run target. The duo took seven wickets as the opposition were dismissed for 103 in 26.3 overs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

Ubaid Shah was the destructor-in-chief for Pakistan with his figures of 4-26 in seven overs. Mohammad Zeeshan bagged three wickets and conceded 17 runs in five overs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Related – Pakistan thrash Afghanistan to reach U19 Asia Cup 2023