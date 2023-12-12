Watch: Pakistan thrash Afghanistan to reach U19 Asia Cup 2023 semi-finals

Pakistan on Tuesday qualified for the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 semi-finals with an 83-run thrashing of Afghanistan in their group stage at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Pakistan, who are unbeaten in the tournament, put on a daunting total of 303 in 48 overs courtesy of Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan and Riaz Ullah’s fifties.

Opener Shahzaib Khan top-scored with 79 from 95 balls with nine boundaries and a six to his name. His opening part Shamyl Hussain struck seven fours and five maximums on his way to 54-ball 75.

Fifties for Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Riazullah Khan as Pakistan U19 post 303 👏 Our bowling innings begins soon 🏏#PAKvAFG | #PakistanFutureStars pic.twitter.com/IlEjHLUhso — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 12, 2023

Riaz Ullah chipped in with his 73 off 69 deliveries. His knock included five boundaries and two sixes.

Bashir Ahmad and Faridoon Dawoodzai took three wickets each.

Afghanistan put on a hapless batting performance as the side were dismissed for 220 in 48.4 overs. Wicketkeeper Numan Shah was the only batter who provided resistance to Pakistan bowlers as he struck a half-century.

Pakistan-U19 secures a convincing victory, triumphing over Afghanistan-U19 by 83 runs in a thrilling cricket clash. Congratulations to Pakistan!#ACCMensU19AsiaCup2023 #ACC pic.twitter.com/Bt9sRqePiD — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 12, 2023

He top-scored with 54 from 78 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six. Wafiullah Tarakhil chipped in with his 34-ball 32.

Ubaid Shah was the pick of Pakistan bowlers with his figures of 3-19 in seven overs. Tayyab Arif also dismissed three Afghanistan batters as well.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan started the U19 Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a seven-wicket win over Nepal. They beat arch-rivals India by the same margin as well in their following game.

