Pakistan hammers India in U19 Asia Cup 2023

Azan Awais hit a vital ton as Pakistan hammered the arch-rival India in much-awaited ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 clash by eight wickets. 

Winning the toss, Pakistan elected to field first, restricting India to a total of 259 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

Adarsh Singh, Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas scored a half-century each as India posted 259 for 9 against Pakistan in the ongoing Group A match in Dubai.

Adarsh scored 62 while Uday Saharan hit 60. Lethal pace bowling attack from Pakistan limited India to 259.

Pakistan were boosted with a classy ton by Azan Awais as they reached the target easily in 47 overs. Shahzaib Khan scored 63 while the captain Saad Baig hit a handy fifty and scored 68 runs.

Executing a determined chase, Pakistan successfully scored 263 runs in forty-seven overs with the loss of two wickets.

Earlier, Pakistan batter Shamyl Hussain talked about the prospects of the Pakistan-India fixture with ARY News. He said the Asia Cup is a pinnacle tournament and the side is not afraid of playing their arch-rivals.

Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, Afghanistan and Nepal. Group B consists of hosts United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Japan. 

It is pertinent to mention here Pakistan were handed a seven-wicket hammering at the hands of India in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pakistan squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023: Saad Baig (captain and wicketkeeper), Arafat Minhas (vice-captain), Ahmad Hussain, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Azan Awais, Khubaib Khalil, Najab Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Riazullah, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah.

